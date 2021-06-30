Cowessess vigil - A group of people hug and console each other during a vigil that was held in the community of Marieval on the Cowessess First Nation on June 26. The event was held at the cemetery where 751 unmarked graves had been discovered. The grave’s original headstones had been removed in the 1960’s.

Following the discovery of 215 children buried at the residential school in Kamloops, BC, Cowessess First Nation began a Gravesite Restoration Project on its reserve north of Broadview. A staggering number of graves were found and the discovery has been making national headlines.Starting June 2, Cowessess First Nation partnered with Saskatchewan Polytechnic to use ground-penetrating […]

