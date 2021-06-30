Home Fort Times Fort Times News Cowessess locates 751 unmarked graves
Following the discovery of 215 children buried at the residential school in Kamloops, BC, Cowessess First Nation began a Gravesite Restoration Project on its reserve north of Broadview. A staggering number of graves were found and the discovery has been making national headlines.Starting June 2, Cowessess First Nation partnered with Saskatchewan Polytechnic to use ground-penetrating […]
