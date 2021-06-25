A Carlyle RCMP officer has been charged with one count, assault with a weapon (OC spray), section 267(a) of the Criminal Code, as a result of an investigation into a complaint.

On October 31, 2020, RCMP officers from the Carlyle RCMP Detachment stopped a vehicle in the community of Arcola, Sask. to conduct an Alcohol, Gaming and Regulations Act investigation. One of the occupants of the vehicle, an adult male, was arrested by Cst. Dani Zaya during the course of investigation. During interaction with the adult male, Cst. Zaya utilized OC spray.

A complaint was made to Carlyle RCMP in relation to this incident on November 18, 2020. An investigation was started by the RCMP South District Management Team on November 18 and a statutory investigation was requested by RCMP South District on November 20, 2020.

The investigation was completed on February 12, 2021, and after consultation with Crown Prosecution, Cst. Zaya was charged and arrested on June 23, 2021 and released on conditions. He will appear in Carlyle Provincial Court on July 14th, 2021 at 10:00 am.

Contraventions to the RCMP Code of Conduct are taken seriously. Cst. Zaya has been suspended with pay since the investigation began. He was on administrative duties until January 20, 2021, at which time he ceased working. He remains suspended with pay. Information about the RCMP Act which governs conduct is available online: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/amended-rcmp-act

“Complaints such as the one received in relation to the above incident are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said A/Commr. Rhonda Blackmore, Commanding Officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP. “The Saskatchewan RCMP has previously committed that if RCMP officers are criminally charged, we will be transparent and notify the public. This is one such example.”

As this matter is now before the courts, RCMP are unable to provide further details about the incident that occurred in October, 2020.