Beginning today (June 14), the Saskatchewan Health Authority has accelerated access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 50 years and older OR who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 15. As well, the eligibility age drops for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAD) to 18 years and older for second doses regardless of when they received their first dose as long as they have passed the minimum interval between doses for the vaccine brand.

For all other residents, eligibility to book for second doses will be announced according to the age-based and priority sequencing of first doses, as detailed on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Second Dose Strategy.

Once an individual is eligible for immunization they remain eligible and can be immunized at any time.

For second doses, residents will be required to know the date of their first immunization. That information was noted on the card presented at the first dose immunization, or if misplaced can be found by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829), or checking Immunization History on the resident’s MySaskHealthRecord account.

If enough residents receive their first vaccinations, the province will be able to enter Step 3 of Saskatchewan’s Re-Opening Roadmap, which would see most, or all, public health restrictions lifted. If 70% of residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose by June 20 the province ​​​will move to Step 3 on July 11. ​All residents 12 and older are eligible for their first dose right now.

Appointments Available in Patient Booking System

Effective immediately, the SHA has almost 3,000 appointments available for first and second dose immunizations at clinics throughout the province. Eligible residents can book their immunization online 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine, or phone 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., 7 days per week.