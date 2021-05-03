Effective 8 a.m. on May 4, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to age 37 and older, except for residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it moves to age 18 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-in, mobile, and pharmacy.

Approximately 8,000 appointments will be added to the Patient Booking System, effective 8 a.m., May 4, 2021, for booked appointments at SHA clinics, in addition to pharmacy appointments, and drive-thru and walk-in clinics. Pharmacy immunization details can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

Reminder to residents that clinic availability is based on vaccine availability, and demand for appointments outweighs the current supply. When age eligibility opens to a younger group appointments fill up fast, particularly in urban centres like Regina and Saskatoon. There may be additional clinic options in rural and northern communities, and residents are encouraged to consider those alternate locations for immunization.

Please note that travel restrictions related to the increase of variants of concern do not apply to essential medical appointments, such as immunization. Residents may travel to a community outside of their own to attend an immunization clinic, but are advised to not make any other stops or visits aside from the immunization clinic.

The type of vaccine offered at your clinic may vary depending on vaccine supply. All vaccines are safe, effective and approved for use in Canada, and are extremely effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization.

Drive-Thru and Walk-In Immunization Clinics – scheduled for May 3-8

Please note vaccine supply remains limited and drive-thru/walk-in clinics may close early when all vaccine is administered. Residents are urged to check the current status of the clinic, age eligibility (37+ as of May 4), and wait times, at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax to avoid unnecessary travel.

All drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary, residents can attend at their convenience.

Those attending drive-thru or walk-ins with previously booked appointments are encouraged to cancel, ensuring the next eligible person can receive vaccine.



Booked Appointments – Clinic Changes and Eligibility

Vaccine Eligibility

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility changes to 37 years and older, 18 years and older for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, effective 8 a.m., May 4, 2021.

Eligible groups include all individuals 37 years of age and older, individuals 18 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining phase one health-care workers, priority-sequenced frontline workers, police officers, firefighters, volunteer firefighters, correctional staff, border security officers, public health inspectors, teachers and educational staff working with students, daycare staff at facilities attached to schools, front-line healthcare workers with direct patient contact employed by the SHA or private employers (including dentists, chiropractors, and optometrists), and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter.

Notice of eligibility is being provided to regulatory bodies and associations. A list of those occupations eligible is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligibility.

Individuals 37 years of age and older

People meeting this criteria can book their appointment online 24/7 using their health card at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine; or call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of

8 a.m. and 11 p.m.



Individuals 18 to 36 years of age living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District

for this age group at this time. Individuals meeting this criteria are invited to now book their vaccination by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

A map of this area and the communities within it can be found at: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/first-nations-metis-and-northern-community-businesses/economic-development/northern-administration-district

Individuals 37 years of age and over living in the Northern Saskatchewan AdministrationDistrict can utilize online booking according to the instructions above.

All Remaining Phase One Health Care Workers who are not yet age eligible

All remaining phase one health care workers are invited to book their vaccination by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

for this category. These individuals require proof of their eligibility in order to book – this will be provided directly to them by their employer. A list of positions that qualify within this category are listed on the saskatchewan.ca website.

People with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable who are not yet age eligible

Conditions in this category are listed on the saskatchewan.ca website. The majority of these individuals have already been identified by their health care team, and will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail. This letter is required in order to book an appointment.

Booking online is not available for this category unless you are 37 years of age and older and have not yet booked an appointment. Otherwise, please call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.



Targeted vaccinations to select congregate living (group homes, those with intellectual disabilities)

SHA is currently in the process of immunizing residents of group homes for persons with intellectual disabilities, shelters, and other congregate living facilities.

Vaccine Clinic Changes/Rescheduling

Vaccine supplies can fluctuate regularly due to a number of factors, including changes from the manufacturer or extreme weather events, for example. When changes are made to booked appointments, patients who registered for notifications will receive an email or text informing them of these updates directly.

At any time, patients are encouraged to confirm their appointment details online – even if you booked over the phone. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine and click ‘book or change my appointment’. Checking 24 hours in advance of your appointment can prevent unnecessary travel and frustration.

