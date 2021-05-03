On Saturday, May 1, an Estevan RCMP officer was conducting regular patrols on Highway #18 when he located two red cars traveling eastbound near Bienfait, Saskatchewan. The two vehicles were traveling side by side on the two-lane, divided highway at a high rate of speed. The police officer captured one car traveling at 214 km/hr and the other car at 190 km/hr in the 110 km/hr speed zone.

A 34-year-old Estevan man and 30-year-old Bienfait man were both charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code. Both men are set to appear in Estevan Provincial Court on June 14, 2021.