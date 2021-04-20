The province of Saskatchewan will be using AstraZenca to immunize adults 40 years and older. AstraZeneca will be integrated into the provincial vaccination roll-out plan.

Note that, at this time, the SHA has successfully delivered AstraZeneca in booked appointments for residents 55 years and older so there is currently fewer than 15,000 doses in the province with less than 9,000 available to the SHA. The other doses have already been allocated for administration.

Vaccine Eligibility Updated – Additional Prioritization To Follow 40+ Eligibility

Saskatchewan is currently working towards the benchmark of opening vaccine eligibility to all residents ages 40 and over in order to reduce the risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19. To date, residents ages 40 and over who have contracted COVID-19 have seen the most severe outcomes, accounting for 84 per cent of total hospitalizations and 96 per cent of total deaths.

Based on the current vaccine allocation schedule, the vaccine eligibility age is expected to drop to 44 and older province wide this Thursday, April 22 and to 40 and older next Wednesday, April 28.

Once COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has been opened to all residents ages 40 and over, Saskatchewan will prioritize access to the COVID-19 vaccine through mass-vaccination settings to remaining prioritized first-responders (currently targeted with mobile vaccination units) along with additional front-line workers ages 16+, depending on vaccine product, including:

Police officers

Firefighters

Front-line healthcare workers with direct patient contact employed by the SHA or private employers (including dentists, optometrists, chiropractors)

Teachers and educational staff working directly with students

Correctional staff

Border security officers

Eligible workers will require proof of employment from their employer prior to attending mass vaccination sites. Eligibility for these groups will be announced once all residents ages 40+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Details on booking appointments will be provided next week, prior to additional priority groups becoming eligible.

Following the eligibility of prioritized groups of workers, Saskatchewan will continue with the age-based system in opening vaccine eligibility to the remaining population decreasing in age from 40-16.