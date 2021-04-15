Garbage picked up - Noreen Knowles, Norma Jean Robb and Noreen Labrash were among the volunteers who took part in Fort Qu’Appelle’s annual pick and clean up day on Saturday, April 10.

Community volunteers armed with green garbage bags fanned out across town on Saturday and collected trash from streets and alleys during Fort Qu’Appelle’s annual pitch in and clean up day.Participating this year were 10 community groups including volunteers from The Midsummer Arts Festival, Communities in Bloom, the CWL, Our Ladies of Sorrows Roman Catholic and […]

