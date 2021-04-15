Home Fort Times Fort Times News Volunteers clean-up over a ton of garbage
Community volunteers armed with green garbage bags fanned out across town on Saturday and collected trash from streets and alleys during Fort Qu’Appelle’s annual pitch in and clean up day.Participating this year were 10 community groups including volunteers from The Midsummer Arts Festival, Communities in Bloom, the CWL, Our Ladies of Sorrows Roman Catholic and […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.