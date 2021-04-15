Home Fort Times Fort Times News Prince Philip remembered during visit to Fort and Melville
Prince Philip took photographs with his own camera from the observation platform of their train along the trip through the Qu’Appelle Valley when he and the Queen visited Melville 43 years ago.The Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, was with the Queen on a whistlestop tour on July […]
