The vaccination clinic scheduled for today in Grayson has been cancelled due to poor road conditions.

Staff are attempting to contact those who had booked appointments to advise of the cancellation. The clinic will be rescheduled at a later date.

Until most Saskatchewan residents are protected by the vaccine, you must continue following all public health orders and guidelines. COVID-19 is everywhere in Saskatchewan.

It is the responsibility of every person to strictly adhere to all public health orders and measures, including:

Keep 2 metres away from others when in public and wear a mask.

Limit gatherings and ensure gathering sizes do not exceed public health orders.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are unwell; seek health care services when you help.

Regularly monitor your health for any COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing.

For more information on COVID-19, including vaccinations, please visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19​.