It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ottillia (Tillie) Phyllis Wiwchar (née Hahn). She is survived by her three children, Rosemarie Thompson, Ron (Sherry)

Wiwchar, and Margaret (Ralph) Woloschuk; her six grandchildren, Heather (Eli) Buzila, Adam (Lacey) Thompson, Blair (Kaye) Wiwchar, Keith (Tracy) Wiwchar, Tara Woloschuk, and Brandon Woloschuk; and her three great-grandchildren, Alys Buzila, Dawn Wiwchar, and Emma Wiwchar.

Tillie was predeceased by her parents, George and Eleanor (née Geib) Hahn; her husband, William (Bill); and numerous family members.

Tillie was born in Lestock, SK, on April 24, 1928. Her family lived on several farms and finally settled in the Melville, SK, area.

Tillie and Bill married on Feb. 5, 1949. Tillie loved cooking, baking, gardening and sewing; she also loved visiting with family at get-togethers. While their children were young, Tillie and Bill took them camping every summer to visit relatives and see interesting places. As the years passed and the children left home, the couple’s travels became more exotic: cruises and trips to the continental US, Cuba and Hawaii. Tillie and Bill enjoyed doing many things together: watching current affairs and sports on TV and playing cribbage, dominoes, beanbag toss and golf.

Tillie was taken wonderful care of by the staff at Foyer Lacombe in St. Albert, AB, for the last four months of her life. She passed away very peacefully with Rosemarie and Margaret by her side.

Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in your province.

There will be no funeral, by request of the family. The viewing and cremation were entrusted to Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home in St. Albert. Tillie’s cremains will share the niche with Bill’s cremains at St. John’s Cathedral in Saskatoon, SK.