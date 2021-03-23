Due to increased COVID-19 transmission risk in Regina and area, the following amendments are being made to the public health order. This local public health order will remain in effect until April 5, 2021, and reviewed at that time.



Effective immediately, Tuesday, March 23:

Indoor Public Gatherings Prohibited in Regina and Area

All private indoor gatherings in the Regina area are prohibited immediately. Regina and area residents may not expand their household “bubble”. All indoor gatherings are restricted to immediate household members only.

Persons who live alone and single parents of minor children are permitted to meet with one, consistent household of less than five individuals. Co-parenting arrangements are permitted to continue.

Caregivers, support personnel and tradespersons who are not a member of the household are not included in the maximum number of people allowed in that household.

Regina and Area Travel Advisory

A travel advisory is being issued for Regina and area communities. Travel is not recommended in or out of the Regina area unless absolutely necessary.

Regina and Area Work From Home Recommendation

It is strongly recommended that all individuals in the Regina area able to work from home do so.

For the past several weeks, the majority of public service and crown employees in the Regina area that are able to have been working from home. The Deputy Minister to the Premier and President of Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan have both reinforced this direction to all ministry and crown permanent heads that employees in the Regina area that are able to work from home should work from home. In order to maintain important public services, some employees will remain working in their office setting.

Effective 12:01 am, Sunday March 28:

All restaurants and licensed establishments must close for in-person dining. Take-out and delivery is permitted.

Event venues including banquet and community halls, conference facilities, arts venues, museums, libraries, live theatre, cinemas, arcades, bowling and science centres, or any non-essential indoor locations that had limits of 30 individuals are not permitted to operate at this time.

Places of worship in the Regina will remain at the current capacity level, which is a maximum of 30 individuals.



This public health order amendment and recommendations apply to the city of Regina and area including: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray, Riceton, RM of Lajord, RM of Edenwold, RM of Sherwood, RM of Pense and the RM of Lumsden.



Existing public health orders continue to be in effect for all areas of Saskatchewan outside of the Regina area.

Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment To Be Extended

The Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment will be extended to those businesses impacted by today’s announcement. Application details will be announced in the coming days.

Reduce Your Risk

All residents of Regina are asked to abide by all best personal protective measures at this time. Minimize the risk in the city and throughout the region.

Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distancing

Wash your hands frequently

Reduce activities outside of your home.

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors and other enforcement officers will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.