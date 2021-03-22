Schools in Wolseley and Indian Head have been moved to online learning until after Easter Break following the confirmation of positive tests of COVID-19 in the facilities. Meanwhile, the school in Vibank has also had a class move to online learning until the end of the month due to someone testing positive.

Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) issued a statement this morning that public health informed PVSD that an individual associated with Wolseley High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the number of students and staff considered close contacts, the school will transition to online learning until the Easter Break and return on April 12.

PVSD was also notified that two individuals associated with Indian Head Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. Given this is the second and third case in the past week, the school will also transition to online learning until the Easter Break and return on April 12.

Public Health has informed PVSD that one individual associated with Vibank Regional School has tested positive for COVID-19. One class has moved to online learning and will return to school March 31.

In all three communities, those considered close contacts have been notified and instructed to isolate for 14 days.