COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility is being expanded once again in Saskatchewan. Starting March 18 at 12 o-clock noon, eligible groups will be expanded to include all individuals 67 years of age and older, individuals 50 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining phase one health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Individuals 67 years of age and older

People meeting this criteria can book their appointment online 24/7 using their health card at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine; or call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Individuals 50 to 66 years of age living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District

Individuals meeting this criteria are invited to now book their vaccination by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

A map of this area and the communities within it can be found at: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/first-nations-metis-and-northern-community-businesses/economic-development/northern-administration-district

Individuals 67 years of age and over living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District can utilize online booking according to the instructions above.

All Remaining Phase One Health Care Workers

All remaining phase one health care workers are invited to book their vaccination by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Booking online is not available for this category. These individuals require proof of their eligibility in order to book – this will be provided directly to them by their employer.

A list of positions that qualify within this category are listed on the saskatchewan.ca website.

People with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable

Conditions in this category are listed on the saskatchewan.ca website. The majority of these individuals have already been identified by their health care team, and will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail in the next two weeks. This letter is required in order to book an appointment.

Booking online is not available for this category unless you are 67 years of age and older and have not yet booked an appointment. Otherwise, please call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Targeted vaccinations to select congregate living (group homes, those with intellectual disabilities)

SHA is also in the process of connecting with group homes for persons with intellectual disabilities, shelters, and other congregate living facilities. These organizations will be receiving email communication in the next 24-48 hours with information on plans for the vaccination of socially vulnerable populations in their area. Follow up phone calls will also take place next week.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY AND BOOKING UPDATE

Given the demand for clinics through both online booking and the phone lines, most appointments available are being booked into the first week of April. April allocations of vaccine have not yet been finalized; new clinics will be added as vaccine allocations are confirmed. Changes have been very quickly made to eligible age groups to date; however this is anticipated to slow down in the days ahead, given the high population of people who fall into the upcoming age categories.

We continue to ask for patience from all people in Saskatchewan while we work to administer vaccine as quickly as possible according to available supplies.

VACCINE INFORMATION

What you need to know about appointment availability

Some areas offer additional options for vaccine, such as drive-thru, drop-in and mobile clinics. Access through participating pharmacies will be available in the future. Watch for advertising to see which options are available in your area.

You can have a friend or family member go online or call to schedule your appointment for you. Identification will be required at the time of the actual appointment.

You will receive confirmation soon after your appointment has been made. There is no need to call the phone line to confirm appointment details.

Clinic availability is dependent on vaccine availability. Additional clinics will be added as Saskatchewan receives more doses.

At this time, existing demand for vaccine far outweighs our available supplies.

The booking office does not have access to extra appointments than what is available online.

Second dose appointments are not available at this time. Public communication will take place once these appointments become available.

Individuals are NOT eligible to receive COVID-19 Vaccine at this time if:

You are less than 80 years of age and you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

You have received any other vaccine in the last 14 days.

Remember: even after being vaccinated, you must continue following all public health orders and guidelines. COVID-19 is everywhere in Saskatchewan. It is the responsibility of every person to strictly adhere to all public health orders and measures, including: