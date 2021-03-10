Marie Stecyk passed away at the Ituna Pioneer Health Care Centre on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the age of 91 years.

Marie was born Feb. 23, 1930, the sixth child of Nick and Nancy Kozakewich. She grew up in the Goodeve area and attended Roberts School. Marie spent her childhood helping out on the family farm, tending to the animals and cooking with her sisters. She enjoyed playing guitar and singing country music alongside her siblings.

Eventually, Marie moved to Melville, Sask., and worked as a waitress at the King George Hotel. In 1949, she married Alex Stecyk, and they farmed south of Goodeve. The couple was blessed with three sons, Glenn, Ron and Kevin.

Marie later moved back to Melville, where she pursued a career as a caregiver. She went on to run a care home for over 20 years, while also working as a well-known Avon distributor. Marie enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and harmonizing in the church choir. She will be remembered as a determined woman who spoke her mind and was happiest when she was cooking and caring for others.

Marie was predeceased by her children, Michael, Mervin, Miles and Mark; parents Nick and Nancy; husband Alex; brothers Mike, John and Alex; and sisters Annie and Adella. She is survived by her sons, Glenn of Goodeve, Ronald of Melville and Kevin (Mindy) of Goodeve; sisters Katie Sawchyn of Ituna and Helen Sawchyn of Melville; her loving grandchildren, Jeff (Olechka) Stecyk, Hillary (Piet) Stubbings, Melanie (Alan) Baer and Raven (Blake) Pritchard; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Goodeve, with The Rev. Fr. Michael Faryna officiating. The cantor was Yvonne Panchuk, and the cross bearer was Melanie Stecyk Baer. Granddaughters Raven Pritchard and Melanie Baer read the eulogy. Interment took place in the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Goodeve, with Alan Baer, Blake Woolman, Randy Kozakewich, Garry Sawchyn, Harvey Kozakewich and Larry Schramm acting as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.