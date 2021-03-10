Peacefully, surrounded by family, our dear wife, mother and grandmother Adeline Miller entered her eternal home on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the age of 87 years.

Adeline was born Dec. 9, 1933, on a farm near Duff, Sask. She was the second of four children born to Fred and Margaret (nee Kraushaar) Schneider. Attending Yola School, she completed Grade 10, and then, in 1954, she married Reinhold Miller. Their first farm was in the Colmer area; in 1961, they moved to another farm near Fenwood. Together they farmed for 46 years and were blessed with three children. Adeline was more than a housewife; she worked side by side with Reinhold on the farm, including seeding and harvest. She also worked at Western Produce, Cameo Cafe and Park Plaza Restaurant. In 2000 they sold their farm and started their retirement in Melville.

In spare time, Adeline enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking. There was always a spread when company came over. After they moved to Melville, there was more time, and they started doing some travelling. Their trips were mostly with family to Vancouver, Toronto, Niagara Falls, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Besnard Lake and Mexico or spending a day at the lake fishing. They enjoyed going for coffee with friends and family.

Adeline was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with family celebrating birthdays, achievements or just visits with them.

In 2019 she moved to St. Paul Lutheran Home where she was well cared for until her passing.

Adeline will be missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Reinhold; children Gloria Kondel, Dale Miller (Julie) and Allen (Lois) Miller; grandchildren Neil (Carolina) Kondel, Landyn Miller and Lindsay Miller; sisters Helen Miller and Marjorie (Jack) Hanlon; sisters-in-law Lucille Schneider and Esther (William) Schindel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Adeline was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Margaret Schneider; brother Norman Schneider; son-in-law Gordon Kondel; mother- and father-in-law Emelia and George Miller; brothers-in-law Walter Miller, Arthur Miller and Erwin Miller; and sister- and brother-in-law Erna and Fred Hauser.

The family would like to thank Dr. Eshawesh and the staff at St. Paul Lutheran Home (especially Academy Neighbourhood) for their dedicated and loving care.

We bid goodbye to one so loved … but never to be forgotten. Until we meet again!

Adeline’s funeral service was held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville with the Rev. Doug Braun of the Melville Pentecostal Church officiating. Granddaughter Lindsay Miller gave the eulogy, and each of Adeline’s children shared memories as personal tributes to their mom. Video versions of two favourite hymns, “Shall We Gather at the River” and “Take My Hand, Precious Lord”, were played for those gathered. Interment followed in the Melville City Cemetery with family members acting as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, and Whitewood.