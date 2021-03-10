Joyce “Joy” Victoria Mc-Ken, 94, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Saskatoon, SK.

Only daughter of Ralph and Jean Stueck, Joy was born on May 24, 1926 (Victoria Day, hence her second name) in Abernethy, Sask. Raised at Kerry Farm with brother Hugh, Joy attended school in Abernethy until the end of Grade 11. Grade 12 was completed in Regina at the Qu’Appelle Diocesan School for Girls (“QDS”), after which she went on to Normal School in Saskatoon and then Teacher’s College in Moose Jaw to obtain her Teaching Certificate. Joy educated many generations (over 30 years), teaching in Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, South Lorlie, Neudorf, Lemberg and Abernethy. In 1980, she received the Meritorious Service Award from the Province of Saskatchewan.

Joy married Norman McKen in September 1949, and together they raised their family of five on The Highlands farm in the Lemberg area. In 1980, Joy and Norman retired to Sleepy Hollow in Abernethy. Later, Joy moved to senior housing (“the Nest”) in Abernethy, then to Manitou Beach (with daughter Sarah), on to The Bentley and finally Oliver Lodge in Saskatoon.

Joy was an artist at heart. Painting, knitting, and quilting were her main artistic avenues, but she also dabbled in ceramics and sculpture. In summer, the garden was her canvas. While a produce garden was always essential, she found great pleasure in growing flowers, both indoors and out. In later years, Joy could often be found in her favourite outdoor spot at Sleepy Hollow – the recliner on the west side of the house – contentedly soaking up the sun’s warmth and enjoying the lovely view. Joy also loved music. She was a skilled pianist, and Joy accompanied many school classes for Christmas concerts. She also led the Lemberg Grace United Church children’s choir for several years. Joy’s Irish heritage from her mother decreed a strong fondness for Irish/Celtic tunes. (Anything Irish really!)

Nature was a lifelong passion, having picked up her father’s interests in nature and conservation. In the early 1980s, Joy was instrumental in creating the Abernethy Nature-Heritage Museum to display the extensive taxidermy collection of birds and animals from her father, as well as heritage artifacts from the Abernethy district. For several years she wrote Nature Notes – weekly articles for the local newspapers about various wildlife, flowers, and birds.

Joy was also a dedicated supporter of local community endeavors, giving freely of her time and talents. Over the years she was involved with the following organizations: Knox United Church, IODE, CGIT, UCW, Abernethy Seniors, Prairie Quilters, Seniors for Music, Abernethy Agricultural Society, Abernethy Tourism Association, Friends of Motherwell Homestead, Abernethy Co-op, Abernethy Nature-Heritage Museum, Valley of Calling Lakes Tourism, and Qu’Appelle Museums Association. In 1991, Joy received the prestigious Saskatchewan Volunteer Recognition Award for Heritage (Yorkton zone).

Joy is survived by her five children: Jean (Wayne), Ted (Donna), Ken (Wendy), Joan, and Sarah (Clayton); 12 grandchildren, their spouses; and 10 great-grandchildren. Joy’s life was blessed with many loving nieces and nephews, as well as a host of long-time friends from many near and distant locales.

Due to COVID restrictions, a public funeral service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joy’s name to the Abernethy Nature-Heritage Museum, Box 125, 133 Main Street, Abernethy, SK, S0A 0A0 or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Oliver Lodge for their care and compassion.

Interment: Lemberg Cemetery (private family gathering).