Douglas McKay passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. He will be reunited with many relatives who have preceded him, most importantly his loving wife, Mavis, and their children, Melody Lynn and Terry. Doug will be missed by his siblings, his in-laws, nieces and nephews and his children: Lisa McKay, Doug McKay, Ian (Tammy) McKay and Sybil (Joe) Poitras; his 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and other kids and grandkids who were welcomed into our family whom he loved.

Douglas was very involved in the community. He coached many young men over the years in hockey and fastball, winning provincial titles and sometimes just coming close. Douglas always had kind words for the youth and young men he met. He always made time to listen to their stories, their home life and sometimes their shortcomings. Doug was the man to listen and lift them up with his kind words. He would encourage them to do and be better no matter what. Many of these individuals would often still stop to talk and listen to his words.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Regina General Hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit. They were a key part of Dad’s care, and they did an amazing job. Thanks to Matthews Funeral Home for bringing Dad home and taking care of his arrangements. Due to Covid-19, there will be no wake or funeral. We will be celebrating Doug’s life in the summer at his home on Peepeekisis.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, and Whitewood.