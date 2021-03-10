Clifford Joseph Olson, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, passed away Wednesaday, March 3, 2021, at the age of 93.

The Happy Hunting Ground gained a special man … an easy-going, unassuming, hard-working man that liked the simple things in life and didn’t judge. Anyone who knew Cliff will remember the tin of chew in his pocket, coffee in hand and the way he could drop an f-bomb in his quiet monotone for the most comical effect.

He was born on Jan. 22, 1928 to Arnold and Nora Olson (Nelson) on a farm by Govan, SK. He farmed, fished and enjoyed his beer in the younger years, joining AA in 1957. We will always be thankful he chose that road and we grew up with a sober dad.

Cliff married Joyce Hilderman in 1958 and their life together started on the farm. They had three children,

Jo-Anne, Shelley and Boyd. They purchased Govan Café and moved to town in the mid-60s.

Cliff loved the land and was a true outdoorsman and entrepreneur. Never one to brag, he excelled at most things he did. He was an avid hunter and trapper and was known as a sharp shooter that never missed. He farmed and was known as the “Flax King” in the Govan District. He sold and raced ski-doos, winning many races. Always a fisherman, he took up commercial fishing in the late 1960s and began the Rough Fish Removal Project on the Qu’Appelle Lakes. He moved the family to Fort Qu’Appelle in 1973 and purchased the Antepwa Gun Club on Pasqua Lake. Murray Hilderman became his fishing partner the following year and they formed H & O Enterprises.

In the 1990s he moved to Lipton with Boyd, Raina and Austin, continuing to hunt and work with Boyd until he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010. He moved into Echo Lodge in 2013. He fought hard but as the disease progressed we lost little pieces of him at a time.

Cliff is survived by the mother of his children and friend-to-the-end, Joyce Olson; his children, Jo-Anne (Darren) Kline, Shelley (Swayde) Wright and Boyd Olson; grandchildren, Trevor Huber, Jayden and Nightli Wright (Thomas), Raina and Austin Olson; siblings, Allan (Anita) Olson and Elsie Buchanan; in-laws, Murray (Pat) Hilderman, Vivian (Don) Horosko and Eileen Brewer; nieces, nephews and friends.

Cliff was predeceased by his parents; Arnold and Nora; siblings, Phillip, Shorty, Alice and Margaret; in-laws GA and Granny Hilderman; and his little buddy, Bomber.

Rest easy Dad. Our hearts are filled with so many happy memories.

A Celebration of Cliff’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle SK. 306-332-0555.