Time

Take time to laugh, it is the music of the soul.

Take time to think, it is the source of power.

Take time to play, it is the source of perpetual youth.

Take time to read, it is the foundation of wisdom.

Take time to pray, it is the greatest power on earth.

Take time to love and be loved, it is the road to happiness.

Take time to give, it is too short a day to be selfish.

These words are from a slip of paper that Mom always had with her. It was the way she lived.

Loved always – Elaine, Margo, Tony, Donna and families.