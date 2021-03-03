It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vern Jordens on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his home in Whitewood, SK.

“Sonny” was born Aug. 3, 1936, to Joseph and Julia Jordens at their home near Sinnett, SK. His childhood was spent on the farm in the Poplar Grove district. He joined the Armed Forces just before his 18th birthday and became one of the first peacekeeping groups to serve in the Suez Canal Crisis in the 1950s. Following that, he continued serving as a qualified maintenance mechanic, where he excelled to become top mechanic in the company’s three plants in Calgary. We are proud of the recognition of his intellectual capabilities. He eventually returned to Whitewood to live with his father, Joseph.

Vern was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Julia; his two sisters, Loretta and Jean; and two brothers, Leonard and Joseph (Buddy).

He is survived by two sisters, Eileen and Angela (Ed) Mihalicz, and numerous nieces and nephews; a daughter, Charlotte; granddaughter TC; and great-grandchildren Sage and Willa.

May the Lord wrap him in the light of God’s presence and give him peace.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.