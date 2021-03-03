Olga Weger of Melville, and formerly of Neudorf, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1921 at the age of 93 years.

Olga Emily (nee Schmidt), beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was born on April 2, 1927, on a farm near Neudorf, Sask. Olga passed away at Melville on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the age of 93 years. She was confirmed on April 6, 1941, and was married to Bill Weger on Dec. 8, 1946, both at Zion Lutheran Church located just outside of Neudorf, Sask.

Olga was one of nine children. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Katherine (Yeadon) Schmidt; her husband, Bill; her siblings, Edward (Winnifred), Ernie (Violet), Walter (Lillian), Evelyn (Johnny) and Gordon (Gladys); and by her daughter Bonnie in 1958.

Olga is survived by her sisters, Marjorie, Adeline and Clara. She is also survived by her children, Darlene (Roger), Wayne (Janice), Garth and Kelly (Cathy). She had three grandchildren, Sarah (Douglas), Gerad and Carson, and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Rhett.

Mom took her schooling at Neudorf School. Mom and Dad ran a successful farm in the Qu’Appelle Valley for 43 years before they built their retirement home in Melville in 1990. Mom had the ability to balance her time between running the household, assisting on the farm plus always finding plenty of time for her husband and children, church, golf and social activities.

Mom enjoyed cards, bingo, the occasional trip to the casino, some voluntary work at the thrift shop, and coffee with friends and neighbours. In addition, she enjoyed baking homemade bread and many types of desserts which were always available when company dropped by. Mom and Dad had many travel adventures, including spending 12 winters in the southern U.S.A to get away from the cold weather.

We would like to thank the staff at St. Paul Lutheran Home and St. Peter’s Hospital for looking after Mom during the last two months.

Our lives will be much emptier without her but fuller because of her. God blessed us because Olga was in our lives. She will be very missed.

A private funeral service was held for Olga on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, with the Rev. Doug Schmirler presiding. Memories of Olga’s life were shared by sons Kelly and Garth, and recorded versions of Olga’s favourite hymns were played in tribute. Interment took place in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Neudorf.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.