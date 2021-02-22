The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that Saskatchewan pharmacists are formally on board to play a key role in the delivery of the largest mass vaccination campaign in provincial history. Pharmacists will be delivering COVID-19 vaccine through community pharmacies in Phase 2 of the provincial immunization plan. The participation of Saskatchewan pharmacists will significantly increase public access to the vaccine, improving the rate of vaccination.



“We appreciate that Saskatchewan pharmacists are ready to step up and deliver the COVID-19 vaccine,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “The Government of Saskatchewan is working hard to make sure COVID-19 vaccine is safely delivered into the arms of Saskatchewan residents through all possible avenues.”



Details of the plan for pharmacy delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine are currently under development, including which community pharmacies are participating.



“We are proud to join other health care professionals in providing safe, timely access to COVID-19 vaccinations for Saskatchewan residents,” Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan Board Chair George Furneaux said.



The government has negotiated a tentative new pharmacy Proprietor Agreement with the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan on behalf of all Saskatchewan pharmacies. The Agreement establishes the fee for pharmacist delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, along with increases in prescription dispensing fees and influenza vaccine fees. It is for a one year term, beginning March 1, 2021.



For further information on the COVID-19 vaccine delivery strategy and clinic announcements, please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine.