On February 20, 2021, at approximately 11:45 a.m., White Butte RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision just west of McLean, SK.

When officers arrived minutes after receiving the call, EMS were already on scene. The 63-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved was unconscious and paramedics were attempting life-saving measures. STARS Air Ambulance had also arrived to assist. The male was declared deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation has revealed that the driver attempted to steer his car out of the ditch between the two lanes of highway, which resulted in a rollover.

White Butte RCMP along with STARS Air Ambulance, EMS and the Fire Department from Qu’Appelle, a Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist from Weyburn and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service all attended the scene.

One lane of the highway going in each direction (eastbound and westbound) was closed for several hours as the investigation was being conducted. The highway was cleared and normal flow of traffic resumed at about 6 p.m. on February 20.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.