On February 18th, 2021, at 1624 hours, Melville RCMP received a call of suspicious activity at a rural residence in the RM of Stanley.

A black 4 door sedan pulled up to a rural residence and two males exited the vehicle. The one male was described as Caucasian and approximately 6’00 tall. The other male was described as Caucasian, shorter than 6’00 and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

One of the males entered the residence and stole a .22 rifle along with various ammunition. The one male was described as possibly carrying a handgun.

The suspects left the residence in their vehicle and it is believed they traveled West Bound from the Fenwood area.

If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Please do not approach the suspects or their vehicle. If spotted call RCMP immediately.