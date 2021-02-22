On Sunday, February 22, 2021, at approximately 7:15 p.m., Carlyle RCMP responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Highway 9 on the White Bear First Nation.

Initial investigation revealed a truck was travelling south on Highway 9 when it allegedly struck the pedestrian who was walking on the southbound driving lane. The 26-year-old driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, stopped and attempted life-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived on scene. The 52-year-old male pedestrian was declared deceased on scene by EMS.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist along with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service also attended to examine the scene.

Alcohol or drugs are not being investigated as factors in the collision at this time.

Both lanes of Highway 9 between the Bear Claw Casino Hotel and the entrance to Kenosee Lake reopened earlier this morning.

The collision is still under investigation.