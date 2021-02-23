The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South (MCU-S) continues to investigate the death of a male infant that occurred in Canora, SK, on November 21, 2020.

Saskatchewan RCMP MCU-S investigators, with the assistance of Canora and Kamsack RCMP Detachments and the Yorkton RCMP Provincial General Investigation Section (GIS) have been working diligently to determine the circumstances that led to the infant’s death. Police have completed numerous interviews and inquiries and have collected video surveillance from multiple locations to establish a clear timeline of the events on the day of his death. Police have also executed numerous warrants and conducted forensic examinations of multiple locations with assistance of the Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Based on the information gathered to date, along with investigational assistance from the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, the Yorkton RCMP GIS and RCMP detachments in Canora and Kamsack, the death of the infant is determined to be a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 21-month-old Lorenzo Cote from the Cote First Nation in Kamsack, Saskatchewan. The RCMP Victim Services Unit continues to be engaged.

The Saskatchewan RCMP MCU-S has made significant progress in this investigation and is encouraging the public to come forward with any information regarding the homicide, which occurred on November 21, 2020, or any information that they believe could assist investigators.

Calls can be made to the RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

The investigation is ongoing.