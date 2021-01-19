The Kinsmen Foundation today announced the details of its first-ever online 50/50 raffle in support of TeleMiracle 45, presented by Jay’s Transportation Group. Saskatchewan residents will have the ability to support “Saskatchewan’s Charity” while also having the chance to take home half of the final jackpot. The total jackpot will start at $25,000.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.telemiracle5050.ca. The draw date is February 26, 2021. The winner will be announced on “Countdown to TeleMiracle”, the telethon pre-show that will be live-streamed at www.telemiracle.com starting at 6:15 pm on February 27th.

“With COVID-19 impacting many forms of traditional, in-person fundraising, the time was right for TeleMiracle to launch this fundraiser,” says TeleMiracle 45 Chair Brian Angstadt. “It’s a win-win for Saskatchewan residents. Now they can support TeleMiracle and have the chance to win half of the jackpot.”

Angstadt continues that “we hope that TeleMiracle supporters, both old and new ones, will make this raffle a huge success.” He adds, “it’s about helping as many people in Saskatchewan as possible. The more tickets we can sell, the more people we can help.”

Tickets are available for purchase to anyone over the age of 19 that is physically in the province of Saskatchewan at the time of purchase.

Ticket prices are:

• 1 for $20

• 5 for $50

• 20 for $100

• 100 for $250

The draw will be made at 4:00 p.m. on February 26, 2021. Winner will be notified by email or phone with instructions on claiming the prize. Eligible participants can purchase over the phone by calling 1-306-244-6400 ext.4.

TeleMiracle is entering its 45th year in 2021 and the people of Saskatchewan need your help more than ever. Through the proceeds of this annual telethon, the Kinsmen Foundation is

Helping People Every Day in Saskatchewan, to improve their independence and quality of life. The Foundation provides specialized mobility and medical equipment to people and organizations throughout the province, as well as travel assistance for residents in need of vital medical treatment outside their community.