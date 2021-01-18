On Friday, January 16th, 2021, members of the Yorkton RCMP Municipal General Investigative Section (GIS) and Yorkton RCMP Detachment executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at an apartment on Bradbrooke Drive in Yorkton, SK.

As a result of the search, police located 51.8 grams of cocaine and $1,475 in Canadian currency.

Evidence found during the search resulted in a second CDSA search warrant being executed at another residence on Second Avenue South in Yorkton, SK, where 296.1 grams of cocaine was seized.

Between the two searches, a total of 498 individual bags of cocaine were seized, with a total weight of 347.9 grams. This is equivalent to more than 7,000 individual doses of cocaine.

Two individuals have been charged in relation to this investigation:

34-year-old Latoya Pauchay of Yorkton, SK, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA. She is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on February 8th, 2021.

A 17-year-old youth of Edmonton, AB, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA, and Trafficking Cocaine, contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA. He is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on January 18th, 2021.