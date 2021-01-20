Elizabeth (nee Hain) Warner was born May 16, 1922, to Philip and Elizabeth (Serfas) Hain of Neudorf, Sask. Heaven gained another angel on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, when Elizabeth passed away peacefully with family at her side in Broadview Centennial Lodge, Broadview, Sask.

Elizabeth grew up on the family farm in the Neudorf area and attended Baber School. In 1938 the Hain family moved to a farm at Grenfell, Sask. On Sept. 17, 1939 Elizabeth married George Warner. During their 55 years of marriage they were blessed with seven children.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Shirley March, Elaine Armstrong, Vera Hamilton, Raymond Warner (Angie), Arlene Mailhiot and Terry Warner (Lois); daughter-in-law, Wendy Warner; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents; siblings; husband George; son Glen; sons-in-law, Lynn Hamilton, Owen Armstrong, Serge Mailhiot and Bill March; grandson Troy Warner; grandson-in-law, Brian Liesch and great-grandson, Ryan Liesch.

A private family service will be held in Grenfell United Church on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Grenfell Cemetery. Live streaming of this service will be available at www.tubmanfh.com

The family wishes to send a sincere ‘thank you’ to all the staff of the former Grenfell Pioneer Home and the staff at Broadview Centennial Lodge for the kindness and care shown to Elizabeth during her stay in each facility.

In lieu of flowers donations to Grenfell United Church, Box 658, Grenfell, SK S0G 2B0 or Broadview Health Foundation (Broadview Centennial Lodge Activity Department), Box 608, Broadview, SK S0G 0K0. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com