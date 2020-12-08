SaskEnergy will be conducting a controlled natural gas flare at the Plains Environmental disposal facility directly south of the City of Melville between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9th, and Thursday, December 10th. The flaring is necessary to facilitate planned maintenance work at the facility.

During this process, SaskEnergy will release natural gas in a controlled burn called a flare. Flaring is required to remove the remaining gas from the facility before work can begin, and is an industry standard procedure when natural gas needs to be released from a gas line – reducing the carbon footprint of the vented natural gas by 85 per cent.

Residents and drivers in the area may see a 20-foot flare being emitted from a 60-foot flare stack temporarily attached to the gas line system within the facility yard.

The area around the flare will be supervised to ensure public safety and SaskEnergy has notified local Emergency Responders of the upcoming events. There will be no disruptions to natural gas service for SaskEnergy customers during this process.