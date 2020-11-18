Doreen Barbara Stradeski (Ottenbreit), age 90, late of Melville, Sask., passed away peacefully at St. Paul Lutheran Home on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Doreen was predeceased by her parents, Adam and Rose Ottenbreit; husband William Stradeski; infant son Kenneth; daughter Sharon; brothers Adam, Mike and Tony; sisters Clara and Theresa; and infant twin siblings. She is survived by her children, Don Stradeski; Perry Stradeski (Penny); Lynette Gaetz (Brad); Mark Stradeski (Pam); Nicole Ulmer (Darren); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Doreen was born on the family farm near Grayson and went to Flegel School. On June 20, 1949, she married the king of accordion players, William. She loved dancing to William’s music all night long while he played in a band with his father and brothers. They began their life on the farm and later moved to the Village of Grayson. Together they had seven children to whom she gave her unconditional love; her famous words were “I love you all” and did the sign of the cross on them every time they departed. Friends, community and family were very important to Doreen. She welcomed anyone into her home, cooking the best homemade meals that took her months to prepare, then sending home care packages of baking, canning and garden veggies. Doreen was the neighbourhood and family hairdresser, giving perms, colouring hair and doing haircuts in the kitchen. With hard work and dedication, she was the best homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and listener. She always looked her best. When she worked in her large abundant garden, she never forgot to put on lipstick in case someone came over to visit. Doreen was a talented lady; she could sew anything by looking at a picture – quilted baby blankets for all her grandchildren and knitted slippers and afghans. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, watching the television show The Bold and The Beautiful, having her 15-minute afternoon naps, sitting in the sun, drinking coffee, smoking or having a shot of vodka. Doreen was selfless, always thinking of others before she thought of herself, caring for her husband when he became ill with MS and always putting her children first. Doreen lived a simple, humble life , putting her trust in God. She was kind, generous and spunky, with an infectious smile and laugh that will be seen and heard in our hearts forever.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Doreen on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Grayson, with the Very Rev. Fr. John Mock VF celebrating, assisted by the Very Rev. Fr. Gaspar Lucas SVD of Regina Beach. Jane Haas, Bryon Haas and Denise Fuchs provided the music and sang “I Can Only Imagine”, “Amazing Grace/ My Chains Are Gone” and “Go In Peace”. Readers were Lynette Gaetz, Nicole Ulmer, Jonathon Stradeski and Shandar Stradeski, with Mark Stradeski reading the eulogy. Interment took place at St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery with Ty Ulmer and Jake Ulmer acting as urn bearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.