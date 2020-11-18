Today, Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer announced a new phase of the Saskatchewan Temporary Wage Supplement Program (STWSP) targeted to workers in long-term care facilities, personal care homes, integrated healthcare facilities (which include both long-term and short-term care) and for home care workers providing care to seniors in their own homes.



This will provide $400 a month for two months effective November 19, 2020, for eligible workers regardless of income level. The application form, eligibility and program information, will be online at www.saskatchewan.ca/wage-supplement-program in the coming days.



“As recently announced by Premier Moe, visitation to all long-term care facilities and personal care homes will be suspended, effective November 19, with the exception of compassionate reasons,” Harpauer said. “We recognize the increased workload these new measures place on workers tirelessly caring for our seniors.



“By creating a new phase of the Temporary Wage Supplement Program, our government will ensure that workers who are impacted by these new measures receive the financial assistance that they need.”



In this new phase, the wage supplement will be provided to full-time, part-time and casual workers, and includes anyone employed by an eligible facility or providing home care services, but does not include third-party contract service providers working at those facilities.



More information about this new phase of the Temporary Wage Supplement will be available at www.saskatchewan.ca/wage-supplement-program in the coming days.