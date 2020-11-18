Agnes was born on June 28, 1942, on a small farm east of Melville to Steve and Lucy (nee Woloschuk) Muzyka. There were three children born to that union, and she was the middle child. When Agnes got a little older, she worked at the Beanery in the CN train station in Melville. She married Bob Farkes and had two children, Brent and Wanda.

Bob and Agnes moved to Thompson, MB. Things did not work out with Bob, and she divorced him and moved to Melville, SK. She met Brooke MacDonald and had two more children, Chris and Jackie. Unfortunately, things did not work out for them; they separated, and Agnes became a single mother, working for home care as a special care aide to support her family.

Agnes retired when she was 62 years old and helped her oldest daughter, Wanda, by babysitting her first grandchild, Charly. She was thrilled to finally have a grandchild. She later welcomed two more grandchildren into her heart, Aiden MacDonald and Cale Brooks.

In her spare time, Agnes enjoyed bingo, smoking, coffee and soap operas, especially The Edge of Night and Another World. She liked watching hockey; the Oilers were fantastic back then, and she never missed a game with Mark Messier and Dave Semanko. She loved animals – her cat, Smeagles, Chris’s dog, Hector, all horses…she loved them all.

Due to failing health, Agnes ended up in Regina, where they did their best to fix her, but her body had had enough and she asked to go home. After 17 days in the hospital, she returned to the nursing home in Melville on Nov. 13, 2020. She died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 8:10 p.m., with her children by her side.

A big thank you to all the staff who worked with her at St. Paul Lutheran Home. A special thank you to Tara Stein, Amanda Barr, Monica Mang and Anita Fairbank – those little things you did for her along the way meant a lot to her and to us. Our gratitude to you is immense! May she rest in paradise!!!

A private funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, with interment to take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Home Foundation by visiting matthewsfuneralhome.ca

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.