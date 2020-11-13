White Butte RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Marie McKay.

Marie McKay is described as being 5’4”, with medium length brown hair and brown eyes. Marie was last seen on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at approximately 6:53 p.m. in Pilot Butte area. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and white runners. She has a tattoo on one of her fingers of a cross and letter “L”.

There is no evidence that harm has come to McKay, however she is considered a vulnerable person and police seek to confirm that she is safe.

She has been known to frequent areas in and around the city of Regina.

Anyone with information that could assist the RCMP in locating Marie MCKAY are asked to contact White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or your local police agency. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.