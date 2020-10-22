Duane Ernest Uhll, better known as “Taz” entered his eternal rest in his sleep on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Home at the age of 65 years.

Duane Ernest Uhll “Taz” was welcomed into our lives to Ernie and Patricia Uhll on March 20, 1955 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville, Sask.

To everyone who knew “Taz” he was a very happy “upbeat” fellow. He got his nickname in elementary school from his schoolmates and it stuck to him all throughout his life. He also most definitely lived up to the short version of “Tasmanian Devil”.

Taz loved adventure and challenges which he accepted with open arms. His lengthy disability was proof of it, in it self.

One of his adventures and the highlight for many years was the commanding of Forestry Towers which took him to several different places all over Alberta.

His last job being a behind the scenes “Component Technician” for Telecommunications System named Ketco.

Taz loved his life and lived everyday to the fullest. His daily sunny and upbeat disposition was expressed in his (most self-taught) musical talent by playing the drums, guitar and mouth organ.

Taz was loved by all who knew him because of his positive and sunny personality. He shone a ray of sunshine on so many who knew him.

He was predeceased by his dad, Ernie; his grandparents, Adolph and Margaret Uhll and Len and Clara Davis.

Taz truly will be sadly missed by his mother, Patricia; all of his family and by his many, many friends.

He may have been named Taz here, but God has a very “Happy Angel”.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.