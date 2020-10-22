Kay joined her husband John, and her daughters, Barbara and Doreen in Heaven on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at the age of 93.

She is lovingly remembered by her sister, June Berube; her son, Campbell (Lise Bourret); grandchildren, Sara Miller (Ian), Trevor Henderson (Haley), Robert Preston, Alexis Prezlaff (Mark), Erin Busby (Ryan Shaver), Mia Fonkalsrud and David Ridgedale (Tanya) and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and daughters, she was also predeceased by her parents, Billie and Fannie Ferguson and her siblings, Jean Smith and Alex Ferguson.

Memorial donations may be made to The Grenfell Legion Poppy Fund by etransfer to grenfellpoppy@sasktel.net. Memorial and Interment will be held at a later date.

