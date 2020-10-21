The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the following businesses where a person or persons attended while likely infectious:

Esterhazy (dates and times updated from October 19 PSA)*

October 3, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive,5 to 8 a.m.

October 5, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive,1 to 3:30 p.m.

October 6, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive,5 to 8 a.m.

October 8, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive,5 to 8 a.m.

October 9, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive,5 to 8 a.m.

October 10, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive,1 to 3:30 p.m.

October 11, Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive,5 to 8 a.m.

*The above times were previously incorrectly communicated as October 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 and with various times. We apologize for any confusion.

Yorkton

October 7, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 8 Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 9, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 11, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 12, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 12 noon to 8 p.m.

October 13, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 2 to 10:30 p.m.

October 14, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 16, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 5 to 10:30 p.m.

October 17, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

October 18, Burger King, 212 Broadway Street East, 3 to 10:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days, and if you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing. It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.