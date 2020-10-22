Frederic Jacob Daunheimer passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the age of 86 years.

Fred was born May 8, 1934, to Henry and Minnie (nee Adam) Daunheimer on the family farm in the Melville area. He was the youngest of five children, John, Margaret, Doreen and William. Fred spent most of his young life in the Melville/Lemberg area, where he received most of his education. After school, he tried his hand at numerous occupations, including two years in Weyburn as a store clerk. After returning to Melville, Fred hired on with the CNR. His career took him to Winnipeg, MB, The Pas, MB, and Sioux Lookout, ON, returning to Melville where he retired in 1988 as equipment foreman. Fred then took up his boyhood dream and became a farmer, which he would admit turned into a nightmare. He and Ruth continued farming for 15 years. The funny farm mission statement was “We the users of this land shall sow and reap, enjoy the serenity and thus maintain our sanity.” During this period, he also was a salesman for Century 21, where he had very good bosses and enjoyed meeting new people.

Fred married Ruth (Dietz) Capewell in 1971 and enjoyed their time together, along with Cathy and Jimmy, spending most summers at their cabin at Crooked Lake. He loved, adored and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. His nephews and nieces were a big part of his life, and he was proud of them all.

Fred was very active in the community, serving on church council, 14 years on St. Paul Lutheran Home board and 20 years on the executive of the Shesheep Cattle Owner Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and most sports. He will be missed by family and many friends.

Fred was predeceased by his father, Henry Daunheimer, stepfather John Assman and mother Minnie Assman; brothers John and William; sisters Margaret (George Lay) and Doreen (Joe Wihlidal); seven stepbrothers, Philip, Ernie, Carl, John, Fred, Elmer and Bernie. He leaves to celebrate his life: his wife, Ruth; stepdaughter Cathy (Kevin Sarty) and stepson James (Kathy) Capewell; grandchildren Ben, Kyla, Victoria and Tanisha Sarty, and Michael Capewell; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Daunheimer of Edmonton and Irene Assman of Moose Jaw; Ruth’s family, Henry, Trudy, Carl, Art and Paul, and their families; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Melville, with the Rev. Doug Schmirler officiating. The family invites everyone to view the live-stream of the service on the Matthews Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or STARS Air Ambulance.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.