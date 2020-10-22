The family of Robert (Bob) Berryere announce his passing at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the age of 85 years.

Bob will be forever in our hearts and lovingly remembered by his children, Roberta (Greg) Heinrichs, Lori Gardipee, Tom (Natalie) Berryere; grandchildren, Christina (Christopher) Jones, Cherise, Micheal, Jodi and Nathan Gardipee, Justin, Reanna and Joel Berryere; great-grandchild, Kilian O’Brien; sister, Judy (Eric) Strom; brother, James; sister-in-law, Sylvia Berryere and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Arlene (nee Redenbach) in 2011; by his parents, George and Christina (nee Rathgaber); brothers, William (in infancy) and Edward; sisters, Ermina Farley and Jean Daley; granddaughter, Sara O’Brien.

Bob was born in Neudorf, SK on Dec. 6, 1934. His family moved to Melville where he grew up. After high school, Bob moved to Saskatoon where he resided until his passing.

Robert was a hard-working guy. He started working for the CN at the age of 16 calling crews and retired 37 years later as a Police Lieutenant.

Bob loved all things construction. He built his family home where he resided until early this year and poured his own side walks and driveway as well as many of the other driveways in the neighborhood. He built family cabins at Weyakwin Lake and at Napatak near Lac la Ronge. He was an avid gardener and was very particular about his yard. He loved hockey and played in a hockey league until he was 79.

Thanks for everything dad. Love your kids and family.

Bob’s ashes were interred at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery where he will once again be with Arlene. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there was no funeral service. A private family interment was held.

Donations can be made in Bob’s memory to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan.

To share memories and condolences, visit www.parkfuneral.ca “Obituaries-Guestbook”. Arrangements entrusted to Greg Lalach, Park Funeral Home, 306-244-2103.