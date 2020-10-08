The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a man from Redvers, SK with child pornography offences in relation to an investigation that began in August 2020 into the online accessing of child pornography through file sharing networks. On October 7 members of the ICE Unit and Carlyle RCMP Detachment executed a search warrant at a residence in Redvers that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Child pornography was located at the residence and two computers and a mobile phone were seized for further forensic analysis.

Vernon J. Zelionka, age 45, of Redvers was arrested at the location and has been charged with;

Possession of Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1 (4) C.C.

Accessing Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1 (4.1) C.C.

He appeared before a Saskatchewan Justice of the Peace in Carlyle where he was released from custody on numerous conditions. His next court appearance will be in Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Carlyle on Wednesday October 14.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet.