Melville is on short list for new industry
Straw pulp plant would bring 110 direct and 175 indirect jobs A large scale value added agriculture industry is eyeing Melville as a possible location for constructing what would be a first of its kind facility in Canada, potentially bringing more than 100 direct jobs and close to 200 indirect jobs to the city.City council […]
