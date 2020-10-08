Mayor hopeful - Cindy McArthur is the third person to submit her nomination papers to be mayor of Fort Qu’Appelle. Nominations for municipal elections closed Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. but candidates had 24-hours to withdraw their name.

Cindy McArthur bringing unorthadox approach to local politics Cindy McArthur is a political novice who brings a decidedly unorthodox approach to Fort Qu’Appelle’s mayoralty race.The third candidate to announce her candidacy, McArthur, 47, has a background in social work but has been uenmployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.“All you need to know about me is […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR