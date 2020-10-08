Cindy McArthur bringing unorthadox approach to local politics Cindy McArthur is a political novice who brings a decidedly unorthodox approach to Fort Qu’Appelle’s mayoralty race.The third candidate to announce her candidacy, McArthur, 47, has a background in social work but has been uenmployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.“All you need to know about me is […]