Saskatchewan company Nutrien Ltd. pleaded guilty to one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Moosomin Provincial Court on September 17, 2020.

The company, operating as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., pleaded guilty to contravening clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision of any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). One other charge was withdrawn.

The company was fined $107,142.85 plus a surcharge of $42,857.15.

Charges resulted from an incident that occurred on August 2, 2018, at the Nutrien Rocanville Mine Mill. A worker experienced serious injuries while working on a solid bowl centrifuge (a machine used to separate substances that are mixed together).

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely.