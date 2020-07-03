On July 2, 2020, at approximately 11:50 am, Carman RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2, approximately three kilometres east of Fannystelle.



The initial investigation has determined that a number of vehicles were stopped in the eastbound lane on Highway 2, at a marked construction zone, where work was being completed. The vehicles were waiting for direction to safely drive through the construction zone when an eastbound semi with trailer, failed to stop and drove into the lineup of stopped vehicles.

In total, eight vehicles were involved in the collision; two semis with trailers, five passenger vehicles and one motorcycle.

A 7-year-old female from Winnipeg, and a 61-year-old male from the RM of St. Andrews, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The 7-year-old was in one of the passenger vehicles and the 61-year-old male was driving a motorcycle.

Fifteen people were injured in the collision, with several being treated at the scene and released. Six people were taken to hospital:

two adults

two children under 16 years of age

two children under 3 years of age

One adult, and the two children under 3 years of age, have since been released.

A 22-year-old female, a 14-year-old female and a 10-year-old female remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi truck, a 56-year-old male from Saskatchewan, was arrested at the scene. He is facing two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death, two counts of Criminal Negligence Causing Death, and three counts of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm. He is currently in custody.

Carman RCMP continue to investigate along with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team, a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and a Provincial Motor Carrier Enforcement Officer.