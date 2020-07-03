There is one new case of COVID-19 to report on July 3, bringing the provincial total to 796 cases. The new case is in the Far North.

Of the 796 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 71 are considered active. A total of 711 people have recovered.

Four people are in hospital. One individual is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Three people are in intensive care; two in the North and one in Saskatoon.

Of the 796 cases in the province:

165 cases are travellers;

479 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

109 have no known exposures; and

43 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

335 of the cases are from the Far North, 187 are from the Saskatoon area, 118 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 64 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

116 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

278 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 249 are in the 40-59 age range; 132 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

14 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 67,791 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 1, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 50,432 people tested per million population. The national rate was 75,773 people tested per million population.