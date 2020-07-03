Moosomin RCMP along with EMS, and Moosomin Fire & Rescue responded to a single vehicle rollover on a narrow and uneven grid road located approximately 5 kms south and 18 kms west of Moosomin.

An eastbound passenger vehicle carrying a 24-year-old male and two females, ages 15 and 18-years-old, lost control and rolled into a ditch. The 24-year-old male and 15-year-old female were both ejected from the vehicle. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS and the two females were transported to hospital.

Preliminary investigational findings indicate that lack of seatbelts used and driver inexperience maybe contributing factors in the rollover, but those facts could change as the investigation progresses.

An RCMP Forensic Reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation along with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

The investigation is ongoing.