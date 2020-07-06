Home Herald Sun VLT commissions temporarily being increased for bars and restaurants
The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is temporarily increasing video lottery terminal (VLT) commissions paid to bars and restaurants across the province effective July 6. “Saskatchewan’s tourism and hospitality sector has a reputation for creating jobs and is an important contributor to the provincial economy,” Minister Responsible for SLGA Gene Makowsky said. “The industry […]
