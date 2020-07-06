Home Herald Sun One dead, three injured in rollover on closed grid road
On July 5, 2020, at approximately 3:35 p.m., Southey RCMP responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision with three injured persons on the 734 grid, located east of Highway 6 near Regina, SK. A car carrying five occupants was travelling west on the 734 grid, which was closed for construction, when it lost […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.