The Public Health Agency of Canada has provided surveillance guidance regarding the attribution of COVID-19 cases amongst the provinces and territories. Nine cases that have been attributed to Saskatchewan will no longer be included in the Saskatchewan total count because their residence is outside of the province, including two cases noted on June 21 and 22.

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 23, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 753.

Ten of the new cases are in the Far North region and one is in the Saskatoon region.

Of the 753 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 98 are considered active. A total of 642 people have recovered.

Four individuals are hospitalized; three are receiving inpatient care (two in the South and one in Saskatoon) and one person is in intensive care (in the South).

Of the 753 cases in the province:

157 cases are travellers;

452 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

98 have no known exposures; and

46 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

52 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

312 of the cases are from the Far North, 185 are from the Saskatoon area, 111 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 53 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

107 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

258 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 237 are in the 40-59 age range; 130 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 61,226 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 21, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 46,036 people tested per million population. The national rate was 65,022 people tested per million population.

EXTENDED HOUSEHOLDS

As of June 22, indoor gathering sizes have increased to 30, provided a two metre physical distance can be maintained between individuals.

However, extended household gathering sizes remain at 15. People in extended households do not need to maintain a two metre separation and can be in closer contact.

The families or friends in extended household groups must remain consistent. Do not visit different families or friends every day.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.