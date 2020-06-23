The second part of Phase 4 of Re-Open Saskatchewan will begin next week. Beginning Monday, June 29, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres will be able to re-open. The guidelines for these businesses and services are included in this week’s update to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

The re-opening dates for the other activities in this part of Phase 4, including indoor pools, indoor rinks, indoor sports and activities, casinos and bingo halls will be announced over the next two weeks.

Other updates to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan include:

Parks and Campgrounds

Effective June 26, parks and campgrounds are open to 100 per cent capacity for overnight stays and limited-term campsites. Along with this change, access can be provided to washroom and shower facilities; however, increased cleaning and disinfection must take place.

Outdoor Sports and Activities

With outdoor sports getting underway this week, some revisions have been made to the Outdoor Sports and Activities Guidelines. If physical distancing can be maintained, sports and activities are now able to resume, including playing games. For sports and activities where distancing can’t be maintained, such as full contact sports, mini-leagues should be formed to allow teams to safely return to playing games, while helping mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Usage of Non-Medical Masks

Staff in restaurants and licensed establishments, gyms and fitness facilities, and personal care services that cannot maintain two metres of distance from customers must wear a non-medical mask, such as a cloth mask, or a procedural/surgical mask. As well, it is recommended that older staff/seniors and those with a weakened immune system wear procedural/surgical masks.

Locker Rooms, Showers and Change Rooms Now Open

Locker rooms, shower facilities and change rooms are now permitted to open for a variety of businesses and activities, including gyms and fitness facilities, beaches, campgrounds, golf courses and facilities where outdoor sports and activities are played. Increased cleaning and disinfection of these facilities is required. Change rooms in clothing and retail stores can now move to 100 per cent occupancy.

As restrictions are gradually lifted in the province, additional information will continue to be added to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan based on direction from public health officials and input from businesses and service providers. Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the guidelines and follow their recommendations to ensure the province can continue to re-open in a safe manner without a significant increase in the transmission of COVID-19.